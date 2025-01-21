GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Yes. The answer is yes, I am still sad about the Detroit Lions' crushing loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

Perhaps if Ben Johnson had not left for an NFC North rival in the immediate aftermath of it all, my feelings would have mellowed (happy for you, Ben, but you're the enemy now).

Perhaps Aaron Glenn will take a job with the Jets, making this week even worse.

READ MORE: 'Breaks your heart': FOX 17's Sam Landstra processes the Lions' playoff loss outside Ford Field

Do I need professional help to work through this sports-related sadness? Perhaps not. But I sought it out anyway.

A licensed therapist with the West Michigan Wellness Group, James Murray says he, too, watched the Lions lose to the Commanders on Saturday night. When the sun rose the next day, he felt like staying in bed.

"This was our year," Murray said. "There's all of these emotions at play. Now, it's: How do we cope? How do we get over it?"

For Michiganders like us, the Lions are part of our identity. In the dead of January, a playoff win can feel like a warm ray of sunshine.

"We're sports fans, right? It's part of our life," Murray said. "We're always going to remember the highs and lows."

"There's nothing wrong with talking through life and talking through the losses. They they can sting, they they hurt, but don't let it get you down," he said.

Thanks, James. We'll try.

Still sad about the Lions? Let's talk about it.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube