Staying safe on the roads: What to think about before driving Wednesday and Thursday

WEST MICHIGAN. — As we await the arrival of several inches of snow over Wednesday and Thursday, particularly in the South West region of Michigan, state police are reminding drivers to be prepared before they take off on their morning commute.

FOX 17 meteorologists say we can expect heavy accumulating snow and strong winds over the next 2 days.

Lt Michelle Robinson with the Michigan State Police is offering some quick items to consider before you make that morning commute Wednesday.

Stay Home if You Can

"If someone doesn't feel comfortable driving in this weather, the best thing to do then is to reschedule some events that you may have"

Pack an Emergency Kit

At the minimum you should grab a blanket, bottles of water, some snacks (think granola), a shovel, and some sand or kitty litter to throw under your tires if you get stuck.

Make sure your car is full of gas, and your tires are full of air.

Plan Ahead

Check road conditions for where you are headed via MDOT's extremely handy MI Drive Map. You can view live pictures from highway cameras by toggling on the map's camera function (click the camera icon).

Drive Slow and Pay Attention

“Slow down... the pavement may look clear, but there may be an icy sheen on it."

In a Crash? Stay in Your Car

“The best thing to do if your car is able to be moved, you and whatever other vehicle were involved in the crash, move to a safe location, so that the troopers can get to you and take that crash information," Lt Robinson explains.

But if you keep your engine running on the side of the road, make sure your exhaust pipe isn't covered with snow.

“Because a lot of times what will happen is, you'll go into the deep snow, and that will clog your exhaust pipe and then carbon monoxide can leak into your car.”

Know Where You Are

Make sure you are aware of which roads you are on at all times during inclement weather, as you may need to call 911 for help at any point.

“When troopers are responding to multiple crashes, we need to know what exact location where you're at… a lot of times people, especially in the Grand Rapids area get confused between I-96 and I-196.”

Knowing the location of your vehicle could mean first responders get to you much quicker in the event of an emergency.

See a Crash? Stay Away

Stay slow, and move to another lane if it's safe to do.

Lt Robinson caps off her recommendations, saying, “I think if we all have patience with one another, that helps when we have to drive in inclement weather.”

Michigan State Police also offered the following general tips for staying safe when it's cold outside:



Stay inside when possible. Wear warm clothes if you must head out.

Refrain from overexerting yourself; that applies to snow shoveling, pushing vehicles, and walking through deep snow. Frequent breaks are encouraged.

Be wary of loss of feeling in face, fingers, or toes; they could be signs of frostbite.

Be wary of hypothermia, characterized by wild shivering, drowsiness, and memory loss.

Take off wet or damp clothing, which can increase the risk of hypothermia.

Weatherproof all windows and doors.

Inspect heating units, as damaged units could lead to carbon monoxide.

Stay in touch with at-risk family and friends.



Scripps Estimated Snow Totals for West Michigan over Wednesday and Thursday

