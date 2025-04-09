Staycation in West Michigan: Three Affordable Family Adventures

(WXMI) — While many West Michigan families have headed to warmer destinations for spring break, those staying local have plenty of affordable options for family fun.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is located in southeast Kent County. It is open for special hours this week. Despite cooler temperatures, visitors can still interact with many animals.

The park offers opportunities to feed goats, alpacas, and parakeets, with many walking paths

"We still have our goats and alpacas are able to feed. The parakeets are out. We're still able to feed them," a park representative said. "Lots of room for walking. We do have a lot of our walking paths are open. A lot of them animals are still outside. We love just people just coming here at all. We enjoy just anybody who shows up at the door," Josh Baker of Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park said.

Admission is $16 for children and $20 for adults.

Grand Rapids Symphony

The Grand Rapids Symphony is hosting a 'Hogwarts Adventure' this weekend with three Harry Potter-themed performances.

"It's wonderful. It's our goal is to serve this community and concerts and performances are just one way that we do that," a symphony representative explained. "They're going to experience incredible music, a really, really fun experience. We'll have a lot of pre-concert lobby activities happening too. Really just making it a really full fun experience for families," Grand Rapids Symphony marketing coordinator Anna Massey said.

Tickets are $20

Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum offers free admission for children and $10 tickets for adults who live in Kent County.

Each day features a different theme, including Grand Rapids Griffins Day on Wednesday. The Nature of Color exhibit will remain open throughout the weekend.

"I wanted to make it if you're doing that staycation over spring break and looking for something to do, there was something unique and fun every single day," a museum representative said. "We want people to come in, maybe learn something new, but also have a good experience. And see this fantastic museum," Grand Rapids Public Museum director of public programs Rob Schuitema said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

