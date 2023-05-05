State troopers seek suspect in Cass County armed robbery

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers request the public’s assistance in locating an armed robbery suspect out of Cass County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the robbery took place at Sunrise Corner in Howard Township last Thursday, April 27 at about 10 p.m.

We’re told a man in disguise walked inside the business wielding a cleaver with a light-blue handle. He reportedly demanded cash and vape products.

The suspect made off with four Breeze Pro vape pens and an unspecified amount of money, according to MSP.

Troopers describe the suspect as a Black man who is between 5’7” and 5’11” tall, weighing 130–160 pounds, and has short black hair. We’re told he wore three layers of clothes over his head when the robbery took place.

MSP adds the man wore dirty white socks, dark-colored sandals with Velcro straps, shabby jeans with a tear in the right-front pocket and a dark-blue sweatshirt.

Michigan State Police

Those with knowledge of the alleged robbery are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-921-5457 or Crime Stoppers at 800-342-STOP.

