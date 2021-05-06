State troopers request assistance in locating missing Berrien County man

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police require the public’s assistance in locating a missing man out of Berrien County.

Kenneth Hader, 57, reportedly walked away from an adult foster care facility and might have been gone for a while before his absence was noticed.

Hader stands at 5’11”, weighs roughly 250 pounds, has brown eyes, a gray beard, and was last seen in a black jacket, blue jeans and a tan hat, according to MSP.

We’re told Hader requires medication and likely does not have any on his person.

Those with information in connection to Hader’s whereabouts are asked to call state troopers at 269-683-4411.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube