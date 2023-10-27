State Senate passes clean energy package aimed at tackling climate change

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Senate passed a package of bills Thursday that Democrats say will create a healthier, more sustainable environment for the state.

The Clean Energy Future plan— Senate Bills 271, 273 and 502— will set clean energy and renewable energy standards, boost energy efficiency targets and expand the role of the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC).

“This legislation is a major milestone in ongoing efforts to ensure a greener and more environmentally conscious Michigan,” Sen. Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo), Chair of the Senate Energy and Environment Committee said. “These policies will safeguard public health and better protect our environment now and for future generations, and my colleagues and I will continue to work to address the climate crisis and combatting the harmful pollution that plagues our farms, air and Great Lakes.”

Sens. Erika Geiss (D-Taylor), Sam Singh (D-East Lansing) and Sue Shink (D-Northfield Twp.) spearheaded the package of bills.

Sen. Singh also sponsored Senate Bill 519, which is included in the package. It would create the Community and Worker Economic Transition Office within the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

The new office would be responsible for assisting workers and communities during the state’s renewable energy transition, supporting job growth and helping the state’s economy evolve.

“We’re prioritizing reliable, sustainable and cost-effective energy for Michigan families,” Sen. Singh said. “We’re establishing fair laws that ensure minimal carbon impact while also accessing federal funding to aid in our transition. This is a tremendous opportunity to address climate concerns, enhance energy reliability, lower costs for consumers and leverage federal resources in a thoughtful manner.”

SB 271 sets ambitious goals for the state— A 100% clean energy standard by 2040, 80% by 2035. It also establishes a renewable standard of 50% by 2030 and 60% by 2035.

SB 273 focuses on enhancing energy waste reduction efforts—requiring electric utilities to achieve a minimum of 1.5% annual electric energy efficiency savings, with an additional incentive goal of 2% and higher. It also sets the natural gas EWR target to 0.875% at the start of 2026.

Lastly, SB 502 would require the MPSC to prioritize reliability, safety and resilience of utility systems as well as service quality, affordability, equitable access to programs, meeting plan requirements, overall cost-effectiveness and nondiscrimination.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer praised the passage of this clean energy package with the following statement:

“This clean energy package is a big deal for Michigan families, Michigan workers and Michigan’s economy. These bills will balance reliability and affordability and help us protect our air and our water and improve public health. They will help us bring home more cutting-edge manufacturing investments so we can make solar panels, wind turbines and more right here in Michigan, supporting good-paying jobs, high-skill jobs that are a ticket to the middle class. And they will make Michigan a national leader in clean energy, shoring up our position as the best place to start your family, your career or your business. I am grateful to the Senate for taking the first step. I look forward to the House taking action on these bills and other legislation that accelerates the deployment of clean energy soon so we can get this done. As I said in my What’s Next Address, let’s keep our foot on the accelerator and build a brighter future for Michigan.”



However, many Republican lawmakers are voicing their concerns about the clean energy package, including Sen. Mark Huizenga (R-Walker) who says it's "unrealistic."

Sen. Huizenga released the following statement explaining why:

“I support using more new technologies to enhance and promote clean energy and protect our environment, but this plan simply goes too far. These bills would impose an unrealistic mandate on how Michigan producers provide the energy we need to cool our homes in the summer, light our homes at night and power our economy year-round. While this clean energy package might sound good on paper, a 100% mandate— even one with a patchwork set of exemptions— will result in less-reliable energy at a greater cost to West Michigan families and job providers.”



Sen. Thomas Albert (R-Lowell) also released a statement expressing his concerns about the package of bills:

“The Democrats’ climate agenda is moving too far too fast and ignores important consequences. Michigan already has energy that costs too much and a supply grid that fails too often. This misguided plan would make things even worse for families and businesses at a time they can least afford it. Energy transition should happen more naturally and seamlessly— not through forced and rushed government mandates.”



Now, the bills head to the state House for approval.

