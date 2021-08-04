State Rep. Bryan Posthumus released from jail early

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State Representative Bryan Posthumus has been released from jail early after receiving a 15-day sentence for driving drunk last month.

Posthumus was originally sentenced to serve 15 days in jail, 15 hours of community service and two years of probation for operating while intoxicated during a court hearing on July 23.

In a statement, Posthumus said he was released early for good conduct on Aug. 4.

To continue my full transparency about my April 30 OWI arrest and July 23 sentencing, I wanted to share the following update:



On August 4, I was granted early release from my 15-day jail-term for good conduct. I am glad to be finished, but the process of making amends is just beginning. Rebuilding is no small task. I will work hard every day to earn back the trust and respect of the people I’ve let down.



This experience forced me to take an honest look at my life and make changes. I quit drinking the day after my April 30 accident and arrest and have not lapsed. I started counseling and made AA an important part of my life. I understand now that addiction can begin innocently and doesn’t have to look any one way to be a serious problem or require help.



Today, I am proud to be living a healthy and sober life. I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to represent the 73rd District and I promise to demonstrate through my actions each day that I am worthy of this opportunity. I pledge to do everything I can to make this community that I love a better place to live and work. I will continue to hold myself accountable, and ask you to do the same.



I want to sincerely thank the family, friends, colleagues, and others that have stood by me during this difficult time. I also want to thank my staff for stepping up and working tirelessly on behalf of the 73rd District – I appreciate you more than you will ever know.



The Michigan lawmaker pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated.

On April 30, deputies say Posthumus was driving under the influence of alcohol when he went off the road at McCabe Avenue near 4-Mile Road in Ada Township, hit a mailbox, and rolled his vehicle several times and knocking over a mailbox.

Deputies arrested Posthumus on the suspicion of operating while intoxicated. His blood-alcohol level was .13, which is above the state’s legal limit of .08.

The following day, Posthumus admitted to drunk driving in a press release sent to media outlets.

The lawmaker later told FOX 17 in an interview that he is aware that he has a problem with alcohol.

“I made a mistake. I messed up. I acknowledge that. I acknowledge I have a drinking problem. I accept full and complete responsibility for my actions,” Posthumus said during an interview on May 6. “I know that I not only let myself down, I let my family down. I let my friends down, and I let the people of Michigan down.”

According to his driving record obtained through the Secretary of State's Office, Posthumus has one previous OWI conviction from January 12, 2013. His license was suspended from April 26, 2013, to May 25, 2013, and then remained restricted until October 22, 2013.

Posthumus also has several minor speeding tickets from 2007 to 2009; a number of infractions for no proof of insurance and registration violations; and one other crash dated November 16, 2018, involving two other cars. No injuries were reported in that crash, though Posthumus admitted to not having proof of insurance at the time of that crash.

Posthumus has said he is seeking help for his drinking through Alcoholics Anonymous, and also said he had no plans to resign.

