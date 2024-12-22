State Police stress responsible holiday alcohol consumption after crash kills Newaygo woman, hurts 2 others

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — State Police are reminding Michiganders to drink responsibly this holiday season after a woman died as a result of a crash troopers suspect involved alcohol.

According to a social media post from MSP Sixth District, the crash happened Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m., on M-37 near M-82 in the Southern area of Newaygo.

Troopers say a 62-year-old Newaygo man was headed North on M-37 when he turned into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by a 23-year-old man from Grant who was with 2 passengers, one of whom was a 42-year-old Newaygo woman who died at the scene.

We're toldthe driver of the southbound vehicle and his other passenger—a child—were both seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

MSP did not share the other driver's condition. They say they think alcohol played a part in the crash, and are reminding drivers to be responsible this holiday season:

"If your holiday plans include consuming alcohol, PLEASE drink responsibly or find a designated driver. Sincere condolences to the families involved in this tragic crash." - MSP Sixth District (via X)

