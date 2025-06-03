State of emergency declared for Allegan County after tornado damage

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A state of emergency has been declared for Allegan County following last month's severe storm that produced multiple tornadoes across Michigan.

The declaration makes state resources available to support local response and recovery efforts, and may provide access to financial assistance.

The May 15 storm system generated 11 tornadoes across the state, causing widespread destruction including downed trees, power lines and damaged buildings.

Two EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in Allegan County. Officials initially estimated the total cost of storm damage at $2.2 million.

A state of emergency was also declared for the city of Lansing and Baraga County.

