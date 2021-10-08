State health officials announce more times and locations for Benton Harbor bottled water pickup

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced more dates and locations for residents of Benton Harbor to acquire free bottled water.

Residents are encouraged to use bottled water to drink, cook, rinse food, brush teeth and more due to elevated lead risk.

We’re told an additional 37,800 cases of bottled water will arrive at the city’s distribution centers in the days ahead. The MDHHS says water can be picked up at the following times and locations:

Saturday, Oct. 9:

Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street

10 a.m. to noon

God’s Household of Faith, 275 Pipestone Street

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

MDHHS Berrien County Office, 401 8th Street

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10:

Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street

10 a.m. to noon

MDHHS Berrien County Office, 401 8th Street

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

MDHHS Berrien County Office, 401 8th Street

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit this link for updates.

