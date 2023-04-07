State awards $700K in grants to support local businesses

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced Friday that nearly $700,000 will go toward 28 Michigan communities to support small businesses.

The $697,325 in grants are expected to create 70 full-time jobs and 144 part-time jobs— plus the projects will generate an estimated $2.6 million private investment.

It’s all part of the Match on Main program which provides participating communities with funding.

Communities can participate as a select- or master-level community in the program or they can be considered an Essentials or Certified Redevelopment Ready Community.

Michigan communities that receive grant funding from the MEDC in turn award grants of up to $25,000 to eligible businesses looking for support.

“Thriving small businesses are the cornerstone of what makes Michigan’s downtowns unique and authentic while helping to create economic opportunity across the state,” MEDC Senior Vice President of Small Business Services Amy Rencher said. “These Match on Main grants will help local businesses find new paths to growth and create and retain jobs while further developing vibrant, unique and attractive places where people want to live, work and play.”

Businesses can use the grants for eligible expenses that support technical assistance, interior building renovations, permanent or semi-permanent activation of an outdoor space, permanent or semi-permanent business infrastructure and other working capital needs such as marketing needs and inventory expenses.

The following are April 2023 Match on Main grant winners:

Applicant Entry Community Business Grant Request Project Scope/Summary Prosperity Region 1 Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development Authority Sault Ste. Marie Main Street Bird's Eye Outfitters, LLC $25,000 Creation of a year-round outdoor dining area: Construction, furniture, fixtures and equipment City of Houghton City of Houghton Cilbo, Inc. $25,000 Conversion of outdoor vacant space into an outdoor dining area Marquette Downtown Development Authority City of Marquette Velodrome Coffee Company LLC $25,000 Equipment and interior building improvements to support the move to another location; creation of rain garden/composting area City of Hancock City of Hancock Nisu Bakery & Cafe LLC $25,000 Conversion of outdoor vacant space into an outdoor dining area Prosperity Region 2 City of Petoskey City of Petoskey Grandpa Shorter's Gifts, Inc $25,000 Opening of a new store: inventory and equipment City of Cadillac City of Cadillac Lake Cadillac Party Store $25,000 Interior/exterior renovations: furniture, fixtures and equipment Prosperity Region 3 City of Alpena Downtown Development Authority City of Alpena Rusty Petunias, LLC $25,000 Activation of a second story retail space City of Rogers City City of Rogers City Linnea R. Hentkowski $25,000 Interior building renovations necessary to open a new dance studio Downtown Development Authority/Grayling Main Street Grayling Main Street Spike's Keg O'Nails $25,000 Installation of a concrete slab to allow the restaurant to create a new outdoor patio City of Cheboygan Downtown Development Authority Cheboygan Salon Beau Est Beau, LLC $25,000 Interior building improvements: furniture, fixtures and equipment Prosperity Region 4 City of Allegan City of Allegan A-Tech Complete Computer Solutions $25,000 Interior building improvements to allow expansion into an adjacent storefront Uptown Grand Rapids, Inc. Uptown Grand Rapids Riverside Guitar School LLC $25,000 Interior building improvements to allow for additional classroom space City of Newaygo City of Newaygo River Stop L.L.C. $22,325 Activation of the lower level of the restaurant space City of Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority Downtown Grand Rapids Fashion Has Heart $25,000 Purchase of coffee equipment Hart Economic and Redevelopment Team City of Hart Pink Elephant Diner Inc. $25,000 Interior and exterior building improvements to allow expansion into an adjoining space Grand Haven Main Street-Downtown Development Authority City of Grand Haven/Grand Haven Main Street DDA Papa Zeke's LLC (dba Lucky Bucket) $25,000 Opening of a new restaurant: furniture, fixtures and equipment Prosperity Region 5 Saginaw Downtown Development Authority Saginaw DDA State Street Grill LTD $25,000 Opening of a second location: interior building renovations Middle Michigan Development Corporation City of Harrison Longer Table, LLC $25,000 Interior: furniture, fixtures and equipment; exterior: outdoor dining equipment Prosperity Region 6 City of Laingsburg City of Laingsburg and DDA Cinders Grill LLC Event & Banquet Center $25,000 Purchase of restaurant fire suppression system, furniture, fixtures and equipment Lapeer Downtown Development Authority Lapeer JD Kin Thai LLC $25,000 Opening of a second location: kitchen and interior build out Prosperity Region 7 Downtown Lansing Inc. Downtown Lansing, Inc. Mr. Leslie's Cheesecakes $25,000 Purchase of equipment Prosperity Region 8 Albion Economic Development Corporation Albion Economic Development Corporation Kids-N-Stuff: An Interactive Experience $25,000 Interior building improvements: enhancement of entryway and guest service area Downtown Development Authority of the City of South Haven City of South Haven DDA Oh My Darlings $25,000 Interior building improvements City of Niles dba Niles Downtown Development Authority City of Niles dba Niles DDA Main Street Goodship Inc. $25,000 Creation of "flagship" location: interior building improvements Village of Cassopolis Village of Cassopolis Ploughman's Market and Deli, LLC $25,000 Opening of a new restaurant: outdoor dining area and interior building renovations Prosperity Region 9 Ypsilanti Downtown Development Authority City of Ypsilanti Bird Dog Baking Co LLC $25,000 Opening of new bakery/coffee shop: interior building improvements City of Tecumseh City of Tecumseh Sunset Ridge BBQ, LLC $25,000 Opening of new restaurant: furniture, fixtures and equipment Prosperity Region 10 City of Mount Clemens Downtown Development Authority City of Mount Clemens DDA Magri LLC $25,000 Interior building improvements

“Michigan’s small businesses define our downtowns and with [Friday’s] Match on Main grants, we are supporting small businesses in both peninsulas,” Governor Whitmer said. “Together, we are going to make communities across Michigan more attractive places for families to live and work and for businesses to grow and invest. Let’s keep our foot on the accelerator as we grow our economy, support good-paying jobs and build thriving towns across Michigan.”

Match on Main’s focus is to support place-based businesses as they look to launch and grow on main street.

Click here for more information about the program.

