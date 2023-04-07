Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

State awards $700K in grants to support local businesses

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced Friday that nearly $700,000 will go toward 28 Michigan communities to support small businesses.
Small business
Posted at 5:05 PM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 17:10:11-04

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced Friday that nearly $700,000 will go toward 28 Michigan communities to support small businesses.

The $697,325 in grants are expected to create 70 full-time jobs and 144 part-time jobs— plus the projects will generate an estimated $2.6 million private investment.

State awards $700K in grants to support local businesses

It’s all part of the Match on Main program which provides participating communities with funding.

Communities can participate as a select- or master-level community in the program or they can be considered an Essentials or Certified Redevelopment Ready Community.

Michigan communities that receive grant funding from the MEDC in turn award grants of up to $25,000 to eligible businesses looking for support.

“Thriving small businesses are the cornerstone of what makes Michigan’s downtowns unique and authentic while helping to create economic opportunity across the state,” MEDC Senior Vice President of Small Business Services Amy Rencher said. “These Match on Main grants will help local businesses find new paths to growth and create and retain jobs while further developing vibrant, unique and attractive places where people want to live, work and play.”

Businesses can use the grants for eligible expenses that support technical assistance, interior building renovations, permanent or semi-permanent activation of an outdoor space, permanent or semi-permanent business infrastructure and other working capital needs such as marketing needs and inventory expenses.

The following are April 2023 Match on Main grant winners:

Applicant EntryCommunityBusinessGrant RequestProject Scope/Summary
Prosperity Region 1
Sault Ste. Marie Downtown Development AuthoritySault Ste. Marie Main StreetBird's Eye Outfitters, LLC$25,000Creation of a year-round outdoor dining area: Construction, furniture, fixtures and equipment
City of HoughtonCity of HoughtonCilbo, Inc.$25,000Conversion of outdoor vacant space into an outdoor dining area
Marquette Downtown Development AuthorityCity of MarquetteVelodrome Coffee Company LLC$25,000Equipment and interior building improvements to support the move to another location; creation of rain garden/composting area
City of HancockCity of HancockNisu Bakery & Cafe LLC$25,000Conversion of outdoor vacant space into an outdoor dining area
Prosperity Region 2
City of PetoskeyCity of PetoskeyGrandpa Shorter's Gifts, Inc$25,000Opening of a new store: inventory and equipment
City of CadillacCity of CadillacLake Cadillac Party Store$25,000Interior/exterior renovations: furniture, fixtures and equipment
Prosperity Region 3
City of Alpena Downtown Development AuthorityCity of AlpenaRusty Petunias, LLC$25,000Activation of a second story retail space
City of Rogers CityCity of Rogers CityLinnea R. Hentkowski$25,000Interior building renovations necessary to open a new dance studio
Downtown Development Authority/Grayling Main StreetGrayling Main StreetSpike's Keg O'Nails$25,000Installation of a concrete slab to allow the restaurant to create a new outdoor patio
City of Cheboygan Downtown Development AuthorityCheboyganSalon Beau Est Beau, LLC$25,000Interior building improvements: furniture, fixtures and equipment
Prosperity Region 4
City of AlleganCity of AlleganA-Tech Complete Computer Solutions$25,000Interior building improvements to allow expansion into an adjacent storefront
Uptown Grand Rapids, Inc.Uptown Grand RapidsRiverside Guitar School LLC$25,000Interior building improvements to allow for additional classroom space
City of NewaygoCity of NewaygoRiver Stop L.L.C.$22,325Activation of the lower level of the restaurant space
City of Grand Rapids Downtown Development AuthorityDowntown Grand RapidsFashion Has Heart$25,000Purchase of coffee equipment
Hart Economic and Redevelopment TeamCity of HartPink Elephant Diner Inc.$25,000Interior and exterior building improvements to allow expansion into an adjoining space
Grand Haven Main Street-Downtown Development AuthorityCity of Grand Haven/Grand Haven Main Street DDAPapa Zeke's LLC (dba Lucky Bucket)$25,000Opening of a new restaurant: furniture, fixtures and equipment
Prosperity Region 5
Saginaw Downtown Development AuthoritySaginaw DDAState Street Grill LTD$25,000Opening of a second location: interior building renovations
Middle Michigan Development CorporationCity of HarrisonLonger Table, LLC$25,000Interior: furniture, fixtures and equipment; exterior: outdoor dining equipment
Prosperity Region 6
City of LaingsburgCity of Laingsburg and DDACinders Grill LLC Event & Banquet Center$25,000Purchase of restaurant fire suppression system, furniture, fixtures and equipment
Lapeer Downtown Development AuthorityLapeerJD Kin Thai LLC$25,000Opening of a second location: kitchen and interior build out
Prosperity Region 7
Downtown Lansing Inc.Downtown Lansing, Inc.Mr. Leslie's Cheesecakes$25,000Purchase of equipment
Prosperity Region 8
Albion Economic Development CorporationAlbion Economic Development CorporationKids-N-Stuff: An Interactive Experience$25,000Interior building improvements: enhancement of entryway and guest service area
Downtown Development Authority of the City of South HavenCity of South Haven DDAOh My Darlings$25,000Interior building improvements
City of Niles dba Niles Downtown Development AuthorityCity of Niles dba Niles DDA Main StreetGoodship Inc.$25,000Creation of "flagship" location: interior building improvements
Village of CassopolisVillage of CassopolisPloughman's Market and Deli, LLC$25,000Opening of a new restaurant: outdoor dining area and interior building renovations
Prosperity Region 9
Ypsilanti Downtown Development AuthorityCity of YpsilantiBird Dog Baking Co LLC$25,000Opening of new bakery/coffee shop: interior building improvements
City of TecumsehCity of TecumsehSunset Ridge BBQ, LLC$25,000Opening of new restaurant: furniture, fixtures and equipment
Prosperity Region 10
City of Mount Clemens Downtown Development AuthorityCity of Mount Clemens DDAMagri LLC$25,000Interior building improvements

“Michigan’s small businesses define our downtowns and with [Friday’s] Match on Main grants, we are supporting small businesses in both peninsulas,” Governor Whitmer said. “Together, we are going to make communities across Michigan more attractive places for families to live and work and for businesses to grow and invest. Let’s keep our foot on the accelerator as we grow our economy, support good-paying jobs and build thriving towns across Michigan.”

Small business

Match on Main’s focus is to support place-based businesses as they look to launch and grow on main street.

Click here for more information about the program.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather