St. Patricks Day events from WMTA

WEST MICHIGAN — Believe it or not, St. Patrick's Day is just around the corner and the West Michigan Tourist Association has some events for you to celebrate.

If you are a pet lover, head to Saugatuck for the St. Patrick's Day People & Pets Parade. All pets are invited to get in on the fun. The event will be on St. Patrick's Day beginning at Wicks Park at 12:30 p.m.

If you are looking to enjoy some Irish treats like cupcakes, sandwiches and Irish beer, head to Herman's Bakery in Rockford, you can check out their Facebook page for their latest menu offerings.

If you're looking to enjoy some wildlife then you should head to Blandford Nature Center for the St. Patrick's Pals program. It's happening on March 17th. You can learn about snakes and other creatures. You'll also have the opportunity to make a craft.

If you are looking for a getaway then head to Treetops Resort for ShamROCK at the slopes. It's a perfect way to welcome spring and say goodbye to winter. You can ski, play, eat, drink and be entertained. Events will be held at the Halfway Cafe and the Chute Run.