St. Joseph schools placed on lockdown after suspected 'swatting' call

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A swatting call prompted lockdowns at St. Joseph Public Schools (SJPS) Thursday afternoon.

The St. Joseph Public Safety Department (SJPSD) says officers responded to the incident before 12:30 p.m.

We’re told the threat is linked to similar calls made to school districts nationwide. The lockdown was issued as a precaution.

Class resumed once investigators determined the school district was safe.

The incident remains under investigation.

SJPS issued the following letter to families in response to the threat:

Dear SJPS Families,

Around 12:30 this afternoon, SJPS received a call from Berrien County Dispatch indicating an external threat to St. Joseph High School. Our staff and students followed our practiced procedures and went into lockdown immediately. Out of an abundance of caution, the other schools in SJPS were also put on lockdown.

We have now confirmed with law enforcement that there was no actual threat to the district. We are confident that our students are safe, therefore our buildings are no longer in lockdown. Per local authorities, this was an example of swatting–a false emergency call to prompt a heavy law enforcement response to a particular address. The false report came from an IP address overseas. Several districts experienced similar swatting incidents this afternoon.

We appreciate your cooperation and patience during this lockdown, as well as the immediate response of law enforcement officers and staff.

Sincerely,

Kristen Bawks, Superintendent
