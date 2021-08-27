St. Joseph resident in serious condition after getting hit by car while crossing street

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A 49-year-old St. Joseph resident is in serious condition after he was hit by a car while crossing a road Friday morning.

St. Joseph Public Safety officers responded about 7:45 a.m. to the crash on Broad Street at Main Street, according to a news release.

The department says a white F-150 driven by a 19-year-old Indiana resident was turning westbound from Main Street onto Broad Street when he hit the 49-year-old, who was in the crosswalk.

The 49-year-old was transported to Spectrum Health Lakeland.

St. Joseph Department of Public Safety and the Berrien County accident investigation team continue to investigate the crash.