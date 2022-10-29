St. Joseph Police investigating officer involved shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Police in St. Joseph are investigating a shooting involving a police officer.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Division Street in Benton Harbor.

A St. Joseph Police Officer found a vehicle matching the description of a Be on the Lookout alert.

The alert was issued in response to an armed robbery in Berrien Springs.

While police were chasing the vehicle, the suspect fired a number of shots at the officer.

The chase eventually ended in Benton Harbor.

The suspect turned the vehicle towards the officer who returned fire.

Police don't believe the suspect was wounded.

K9's were used in the search for the suspect but nobody was found.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call the St. Joseph Township Police Department at 269-429-6890 or Silent Observer.