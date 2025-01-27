St. Joseph home declared a total loss after fire

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A home is considered a total loss after a St. Joseph fire Sunday night.

The fire broke out before 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of State Street and Winchester Avenue, according to the St. Joseph Public Safety Department (SJPSD).

We’re told the unoccupied house was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived. Crews from multiple agencies did what they could to contain the fire but were unable to save the building.

Public safety officials say the heat from the fire caused the siding on the house next door to catch fire but crews managed to put it out before it spread.

No one was hurt. It’s not yet known what caused the fire.

SJPSD credits the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety and fire departments from Benton, St. Joseph and Lincoln townships for their assistance.

