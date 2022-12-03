Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Springfield Twp. Shooting under investigation

gettyimages-459908461-1.jpg
file photo
A close-up photo of police lights by night
gettyimages-459908461-1.jpg
Posted at 1:31 PM, Dec 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-03 13:31:26-05

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded.

The shooting happened at an apartment on Dickman Road around 8:30 Friday night.

Deputies say they arrived and found a man being treated by family members for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Calhoun County Dispatchers were told a man checked into a hospital with a reported gunshot wound. A second men involved in the shooting left the scene.

The mans injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered