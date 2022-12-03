Springfield Twp. Shooting under investigation

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County Sheriff's are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded.

The shooting happened at an apartment on Dickman Road around 8:30 Friday night.

Deputies say they arrived and found a man being treated by family members for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Calhoun County Dispatchers were told a man checked into a hospital with a reported gunshot wound. A second men involved in the shooting left the scene.

The mans injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.