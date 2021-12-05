Spring Lake Sparkle

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Its the most wonderful time of the year in Spring Lake where fun activities and more than 125,000 lights will light up the village.

There will be other things to do as well like meeting Santa, listening to live music and eating your way through locally owned food trucks.

On Fridays and Saturdays through December 18 from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m., there will be a Lakeshore Trolley where you can ride through the village and enjoy the events.

Parking for the Trolley will be available at the Spring Lake Holiday Inn and Orchard Market