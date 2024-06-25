Spring Lake Rite Aid among others closing in Michigan

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — A report fromScripps News Detroit says the closure of a Pontiac-area distribution center for Rite Aid means 191 people are losing their jobs.

West Michigan is also losing at least one Rite Aid location, with signs all over the front of the Spring Lake location.

“Super disappointed,” Tawny Garza said.

“It’s a little bothersome,” Michael Duar said.

“I was like, 'What? It’s closing?'” Cavina Robinson said.

For people who call the village of Spring Lake home, it's disappointing to see the signs out in front of the pharmacy. It's right through the main part of Spring Lake.

“It’s just centrally located for me,” Garza said.

The store is centrally located for many.

“Very, very convenient to a lot of people that live here in the village,” Duar said.

The signs marking discounts come as a surprise.

“It gets pretty good business around here, so I was shocked to see that it’s closing,” Robinson said.

The Spring Lake Rite Aid is just one of roughly a dozen confirmed closing in Michigan.

“I just know that it’s bothersome through here. It’s a small village,” Duar said.

While the deals might be good for now, people are hopeful that for the future, this place won't be empty long.

“You know what we’re hoping for as a community is to have it replaced,” Duar said.

There have been reports of Rite Aid closing all locations in Michigan, but Rite Aid has not confirmed that directly.

Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.

