Spring Lake Fire Department responds to early morning fire at Almond Products Inc.

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — The Spring Lake Fire Department responded to a fire at Almond Products Inc early Tuesday morning.

The department was dispatched to the scene on April 19 at 2:37 a.m. It was reported as a commercial fire “building filling with smoke.”

At the time firefighters responded, the department says there were no occupants in the building. The building’s sprinklers systems had also been activated by the time firefighters arrived.

For two hours, the fire chief says crews worked to extinguish and overhaul all fire in the structure, on the roof, and within the building’s ventilation system.

The Grand Haven Township Fire Rescue, Fruitport Fire, Coopersville Fire, Robinson Township Fire, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Ottawa County Central Dispatch, North Ottawa Community Ambulance, and Norton Shored Canteen 450 assisted the Spring Lake Fire Department during the commercial fire.

The fire is currently being investigated. No loss estimate from the fire has been established yet.

