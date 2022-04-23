Spring events from the West Michigan Tourist Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While it may not feel like it at times, spring is in the air which means lots of fun events are happening. If you are looking for some fun, look no further than the West Michigan Tourist Association.

If you're a wine lover or just want to have a taste of wine, head to Fenn Valley Vineyards on April 24 and May 1 for some wine tasting events. Attendees will be some of the first to try wines that will be released throughout the year. You can also learn about the mysteries of food and wine pairings. Winemakers will also be available for a Q&A session. Head to Fenn Valley's website to purchase tickets.

Have you ever wanted to see everything that makes Michigan Michigan? Consider signing up for Tours Around Michigan. You can see gems as well as hear the secrets of Michigan. There are a number of tours to do including the Grand Rapids Ghost Tour, art tours, city history tours and more.

Perhaps you are interested in learning about all the lighthouses in Michigan. If so, you can pick up a copy of the new Lake Michigan Lighthouse Map and Circle Tour. The 2022 version features a poster sized map of Lake Michigan and shows more than 100 lighthouses across the lake. You can request a free copy by mail or view it digitally on WMTA.org.