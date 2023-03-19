My Michigan Beah on Spring Break Sweepstakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring Break is right around the corner for many students which means it's time to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

There are several places around Michigan that you can enjoy. They include Frederik Meijer Gardens in Grand Rapids, The Loda Wildflower Sanctuary in Newaygo and more.

My Michigan Beach is giving you the opportunity to win a two night stay in Marquette off Lake Superior as part of the My Michigan Beach and Travel on Spring Break Sweepstakes. You can register online through March 26.