Spring activities with WMTA

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring is here and the West Michigan Tourist Association has some activities for you to help enjoy the season.

Spring means Maple Syrup season around West Michigan so head to the Maple Row Sugarhouse near Three Rivers for the annual Michigan Maple Syrup Festival happening next weekend. You can also head to the Blandford Nature Center for some Maple Syrup activities.

If your kid loves to read or you want to teach them how to read in a fun way, head to the Grand Rapids Childrens Museum for Literacy Month. The museum will have guest storytellers and other literacy activities which are all included in the general admission.

If you want to enjoy a night of laughs, check out The Comedy Project on Leonard Street in Grand Rapids. There are fun comedy shows coming up including variety shows and smash shows and an improv show next weekend.

