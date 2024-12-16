Spending to Give Back: Innovative Vending Machine at Woodland Mall Supports Local Non-Profits

KENTWOOD, MICH. — A first of its kind vending machine at Woodland mall in Kentwood is creating conversation and helping to support five local non-profits across West Michigan.

Around the holiday season, the mall is known for spending, but with the 'Light The World' vending machine, you’re not spending you’re donating to those who need it most this holiday season.

The machines are organized by the Jesus Christ Church of Latter-Day Saints, as a way of giving back to those in need.

“It is kind of a reverse vending machine," said Jeff Lewis, committee member for Light The World GR. Generally you'll put your money in it'll give you a soda or a bag of chips. This one, if you put your money in, it will donate a gift to someone in need.”

Instead of that bag of chips or soda you can pay for someone's Warm shower and breakfast, cleaning supplies, gasoline a weeks worth of food, and so much more.

Bethany Christian, Saint Gianna's, The Salvation Army, Family Promise of West Michigan, and Habitat for Humanity of Kent County, each have five items for patrons to select and donate for.

Prices range from $10 for breakfast, all the way up to $190 for addiction recovery support.

The support goes along way for the local groups. “We had seen a 400% increase in demand at our food pantry year over year." said Major Tim Meyer, division secretary for the Salvation Army. "We selected a week of food for a family for $90 for instance,, personal hygiene kits, activity kits for seniors and youth that come to our character building or or social programs.”

For those donating its not about the price tag, its about giving back to those who are most in need

Every day, people tend to take these kinds of things for granted, especially a shower and breakfast,” said J.R Escobar, “It's places like this, that kind of lets people know that the world isn't all bad."

There are over 100 'Giving Machines' across the world, that have raised over $30 million dollars for charities.

If you're interested in donating or finding a list of items available click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube