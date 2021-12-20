Spectrum Health reveals list of top baby names for 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has released its list of top baby names for 2021 and the names on this year’s list share an affinity with old-school regal names.

Amelia and Charlotte tied for first place for baby girl names at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, and Elijah claimed the top spot for baby boy names in West Michigan.

According to Spectrum Health, Amelia and Elijah are not new to the most popular name list. Amelia ranked fifth in 2020 and Elijah ranked eighth.

This year, the hospital welcomed 7,719 babies.

Check out the list below to see the rest of Spectrum Health’s Top Baby Names of 2021.

Girls

1. Amelia

1. Charlotte (a tie)

2. Evelyn

3. Sophia

4. Eleanor

5. Ava

5. Emma (a tie)

6. Nora

6. Hazel (a tie)

7. Lucy

Boys

1. Elijah

2. Henry

3. Oliver

4. Theodore

5. William

6. Liam

6. Noah (a tie)

7. Owen

8. Jack

9. Lucas