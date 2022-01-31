Spectrum Health, Beaumont Health will launch new health system on Feb. 1

Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health plans to launch a new health system on February 1.

The new health system will temporarily be known as BHSH System.

Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health say they have both provided the applicable regulatory agencies will all requested information and are now able to proceed to launch their new health system.

Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health will host a press conference regarding the launch of the new health system at 1 p.m. Monday. You can watch the briefing live on the FOX 17 website and Facebook page.

“We are grateful for all of our physicians, nurses and team members. Their compassion, expertise and dedication have saved many lives during this pandemic,” Tina Freese Decker, President & CEO of Spectrum Health, and future BHSH System President & CEO, said. “As we launch our new health system, we have a bold goal to transform health and are thrilled to unite our two great organizations. Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths to innovate and make a positive impact for our communities and their health. We look forward to working with our physicians, team members, patients, health plan members and partners across our state to provide health care and coverage that is accessible, affordable, equitable and exceptional.”

Beaumont Health Board Chair and incoming BHSH System Board Chair Julie Fream added, “Our focus, as we launch our new health system, is to continue to provide excellent health care and coverage in our communities. We look forward to continuing to partner with our patients, team members and health plan members as we build a new organization designed to improve the health of the communities we serve.”

The two health systems signed a formal letter of intent to join together to create a new health system back in June.

Monday, the two announced the board of directors and system leadership team for the new combined health system.

The BHSH System board of directors includes seven members appointed from Beaumont Health and seven members appointed from Spectrum Health. According to Spectrum and Beaumont. Tina Freese Decker, incoming president & CEO of BHSH System, will also serve on the board, as well as an additional board member who will be named later this year.

Members of the new board include:

• Christopher Carpenter, MD

• Mark Davidoff

• Doug DeVos

• Julie Fream, Chair

• Tina Freese Decker, President & CEO

• Marija Grahovac, MD

• Ronald Hall

• Angel Hernandez, MD

• Philomena Mantella, PhD

• Timothy O’Brien

• William Payne

• Robert Roth

• Thomas Saeli

• Michael Todman

• Sean Welsh, Vice Chair

The new BHSH System leadership team includes:

• Chief Digital and Information Officer – Jason Joseph

• Chief Financial Officer – Matthew Cox

• Chief Inclusion, Equity, Diversity and Social Impact Officer – Open

• Chief Integration Officer – Pamela Ries

• Chief Integrity and Risk Officer – Open

• Chief Legal Officer – David Leonard

• Chief Marketing and Consumer Experience Officer – Jeremy Harper

• Chief People Officer – Open

• Chief Strategy Officer – Open

• President, BHSH Beaumont Health – Open; Interim – Nancy Susick, RN

• President, BHSH Spectrum Health Lakeland, and Strategic Advisor, BHSH System – Loren Hamel, MD

• President, BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan – Darryl Elmouchi, MD

• President, Priority Health – Praveen Thadani

The new health system will conduct internal and national searches to fill open and interim roles, including the national search for the president of BHSH Beaumont Health.

The organization says patients and health plan members are encouraged to access care in the same ways they currently do.

