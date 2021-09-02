Spectrum Health, Beaumont Health take next step in creating new health system

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health have signed a formal integration agreement, the next step in the process to create a new health system.

The agreement signals “ongoing momentum and commitment toward the organizations’ shared vision to provide more accessible, affordable, equitable and exceptional health care and coverage for people across the state,” a news release said Thursday.

Back in June, Beaumont and Spectrum signed a Letter of Intent to join together to create a new health system and began the process of state and federal regulatory review.

RELATED: Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health explore creating new health system

RELATED: Former Spectrum Health CFO questions potential merger with Beaumont Health

After the regulatory process is complete, the two organizations hope to launch the new health system – temporarily named BHSH System – this fall.

“We have worked together to develop a deeper understanding of each organization,” said Tina Freese Decker, president & CEO of Spectrum Health and future BHSH System president & CEO. “I greatly appreciate the efforts of our teams, and I remain confident that together we will create an optimal health system For Michigan, By Michigan. Both Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health have rich histories with compassionate, high-quality and dedicated health care professionals. As COVID-19 and the delta variant increase, I am grateful for the care provided to our communities by our team members. I look forward to working with our teams to make health care and coverage more accessible, affordable, equitable and exceptional for Michiganders.”