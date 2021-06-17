Beaumont Health, Spectrum Health explore creating new health system

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health have signed a Letter of Intent to explore creating a new health system.

Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health leaders say that they believe creating a new Michigan-based health system will build a stronger future and provide more accessible, affordable and equitable health care and coverage for people across the state.

The two health systems say Priority Health, Spectrum’s Michigan-based health plan, will also be part of the new system.

The temporary legal name of the new organization will be “BHSH System.”

“Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health are leaders in our respective markets, and by bringing together our organizations to create a new system, we have the opportunity to deliver greater value in high-quality and affordable health care to our communities,” Spectrum Health President & CEO Tina Freese Decker said. “Together, we can provide a more personalized experience that prioritizes individuals’ health while also attracting and retaining great talent to our vibrant communities.”

The new organization will operate 22 hospitals and 305 outpatient locations, with more than 64,000 team members.

The health organizations say the new health system will be governed by a new systemwide Board of Directors. The 16-member Board will include seven seats appointed by Beaumont Health, seven seats appointed by Spectrum Health, the President & CEO of the new system, and a new Board member to be appointed following the creation of the new system.

The new health system will operate dual headquarters in Grand Rapids and Southfield.

Beaumont Health Board Chair Julie Fream said, “As health care continues to evolve, there are a number of factors that proactive health systems must consider as they plan for the future. Beaumont Health has found a great Michigan partner in Spectrum Health, and together, we are uniquely positioned for success. As a new organization, we will provide Michiganders an enhanced, high-quality health care and coverage network built for them.”

The two organization have come up with five shared goals for the new system:

- Improving health and health equity

- Enhancing the consumer experience

- Improving health care quality, value and outcomes

- Making heal care more affordable for communities they serve

- Ensuring the voices of team members and physicians are heard

The two organizations hope to complete the process this fall.

Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health plan to host a joint briefing Thursday at 11:30 a.m. to provide more information on their plan for the new health system.

To learn more about the plan, get updates and read a letter to the community from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health, click here.

