Sparta hosting Beer & Brat Festival this weekend

SPARTA, Mich. — It's a beautiful weekend to get out of the house and have some fun so why not take some friends to the Beer and Brat Festival in Sparta Saturday.

This is the first year of the festival and it will feature brats as well as beer from a number of breweries across Michigan. Some include Ed Dunneback & Girls, Brick Haus and more.

There will also be food trucks, live music and games featured at the festival.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday. The event is free to walk around at but tickets are required for the activities, those cost $35.