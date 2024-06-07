Southwest Michigan tornadoes one month later

PORTAGE, Mich. — Damage is still all around Portage. Cleanup will take many more months to complete that’s why services like the portage donation center are still needed.

“Very thankful for you guys, very thankful,” said Jake Beary . He was picking up much needed supplies from the portage donation center.

His home was hit by a tornado, damaging his well ,making water scarce for his family.

“They gave us cases of water, baby wipes for a baby we have coming, toys and stuff for our three-year-old, like they've just went above and beyond. “Said Jake.

The donation center was set up days after the tornadoes as a central hub for common household items like toilet paper and water.

Renwick Ballew from the Portage Donation Center said, “We're trying to just make sure that anything that folks might have to pay for just day to day, that they don't have to so that they're able to use their money for more critical needs”

Jake said “Its life changing. It's very, very, very important for my family.”

Jake Beary is not alone with still dealing with the aftermath.

All over Portage there are homes and buildings damaged, stumps were trees once stood.

“We still have an incredible amount of cleanup to do yet.” Said Portage City Manager Pat McGinnis. He says cleanup in the city has been constant since the storms, saying all debris has been removed out of the roads and parking lots.

“But still have a ton left in all of our parks, we've got, where the tornado came through It did hit several public recreation areas where it's going to be years of cleanup,” said McGinnis.

He says all residents that have been displaced from their homes have found temporary housing, saying, “we're making sure that we're identifying each one of those properties and following up and making sure they either can get back and rebuild the home that they lost or land in a new home, hopefully in Portage.”

It took only minutes for the tornadoes to cause all this damage, but officials know it will take years for people to recover. McGinnis said, “Now that some of the initial trauma has subsided, I hope people are getting the help they need, both economically but also physically and mentally. This is a very traumatic experience for many of our residents.”

The Portage Donation Center is open Monday thru Thursday from 10 to 4. City officials say if you need any help dealing with the tornado damage just call 211, and they will be able to help you find what you need.

