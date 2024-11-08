Southtown Lofts breaks ground, bringing 12 new affordable housing units to GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The largest minority-owned housing project broke ground on Friday. It's a more than 16,000-square-foot mixed-use building that will provide 12 housing units and a space for an area nonprofit.

It's a big move for Grand Rapids' Third Ward, according to the multiple city leaders who spoke at the groundbreaking.

“It shows people that you don’t just have to dream. You can also do,” Baxter Neighborhood Association Marian Executive Director Barrera-Young said.

640 Eastern is currently home to an old building. Soon it will be home to new life.

Marian Barrera-Young has seen the neighborhood change a lot in her 34 years as executive director of the Baxter Neighborhood Association.

“People have planted different seeds in this neighborhood, and gentrified it a lot. This is a positive seed,” Barrera-Young said.

The building will also be home to 91.9 Power FM and NexGen Media GR.

NexGen Media GR teaches podcasting, film and storytelling to Grand Rapids Public Schools students.

“It’s going to give us the ability to double our capacity. We’ll be serving over 100 students per year,” Dione Boles, executive director at Larlen Communications Inc., said.

The building is expected to be finished by October 2025.

“Every step of the way, people are going to be beside this company. Because this is a good thing for the community,” Barrera-Young said.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube