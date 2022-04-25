Southfield Family Dental Center's scholarship program is changing lives

In pursuit of a fulfilling career, 35-year-old Meghan Saul joined a dental assistant program at Dental Assistant School of Detroit, part of Southfield Family Dental Center.

Meghan's fear of going to a dentist was the biggest motivator for choosing the career path. Meghan says if she can change even a single kid’s idea of going to a dentist, it would be worth it.

Meghan hails from Durand Michigan and up until eight months ago her life was very different.

"I was working at a gas station, for the most part just a stay-at-home wife," said Meghan Saul, a newly certified dental assistant.

During the pandemic, Meghan’s husband lost his job and since Meghan was on minimum wage, the couple was strapped for cash.

"We had enough to pay our bills but between traveling back and forth and paying for the classes it wasn’t an option at the time," said Meghan Saul, a newly certified dental assistant.

Meghan’s dream of turning her life around was fading away. Her only hope back then was getting on the center’s scholarship program.

Meghan recalls sitting and watching TV with her husband when she got the call.

"My husband looked at me what's going on, I had tears coming down my face and he was like is everything alright, I said I got in," said Meghan Saul, a newly certified dental assistant.

The 11-week program was launched by Dr. Levi around 7 years ago. But in a post covid world, where most folks are still in a financial crunch, Dr. Levi set out to make a change. He kicked off a scholarship fund for the ones in need.

"Who doesn’t love helping somebody and getting that warm fuzzy feeling afterwards," said Dr. Noah Levi, Founder of Southfield Family Dental Center.

Every cycle, six students get trained tuition-free along with a job offer from the center or at another facility.

"What really makes me happy and feel great is that all of the students now have a future that’s a little brighter and more predictable," said Dr. Noah Levi, Founder of Southfield Family Dental Center.

According to Dr. Levi, dental assistants start with $14 per hour, while experienced ones can make $30 per hour.

Meanwhile, when Meghan looks at her dental assistant certificate she feels proud that she accomplished this by herself.

Meghan is also very grateful to Dr. Levi.

"It truly changed my life and I’m sure it will change other people’s lives as well," said Meghan Saul, a newly certified dental assistant.

Dr. Levi says starting a dental assistant career is easy and the professional is high in demand. Also for more information on the Dental Assistant School of Detroit's scholarship program head over to www.dentalassistantschooldetroit.com