Southbound US-131 reopens after semi hits overpass for second time this year

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A stretch of southbound US-131 in Kent and Allegan counties is back open after a semi-truck hit an overpass Monday, according to the Allegan County Sheriff's Office. However, the overpass remains closed.

A semi-truck was hauling heavy machinery November 4 when it struck the 146th Avenue bridge in Dorr Township. No one was hurt.

Southbound US-131 between 100th Street and 142nd Avenue was closed, but reopened to traffic on Saturday, deputies said. The 146th Avenue bridge remains closed.

The crash marked the second time the overpass was struck.

In August, another semi-truck hit the same overpass, prompting a days-long closure of southbound US-131. According to MDOT's MiDrive map, the bridge has been closed for repairs since that previous incident.

