"It's dumbfounding": What goes into a fix for the hit US-131 overpass, and who pays the bill

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A stretch of southbound US-131 in Kent and Allegan Counties is closed after a semi-truck struck an overpass Monday, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m.

Deputies say the semi-truck was hauling heavy machinery when it struck the 146th Avenue bridge. No one was hurt.

The sheriff's office says the Michigan Department of Transportation has assessed the damage to the bridge.

"The insurance company of the company at fault will pay for the damage to the bridge, but as far as the replacement that's still, you know, that's still, you know, talks on the table." said John Richards, MDOT Commication Representative. "And, again, we were in the process of replacing and rehabbing the bridge already because it was hit back in August. Now it's hit again, so now we've got to order another beam, get that beam taken out before we can open up southbound. So yeah, it's very, very disruptive to everyone."

As of 8:50 p.m. Monday, southbound US-131 is closed between 100th Street and 142nd Avenue.

This marks the second time in recent months that the 146th Avenue bright has been struck.

In August, another semi-truck hit the same overpass, prompting a days-long closure of southbound US-131. According to MDOT's MiDrive map, the bridge has been closed for repairs since that previous incident.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube