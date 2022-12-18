Woman hospitalized after Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was injured when two vehicles collided Saturday in Milton Township.

At 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Cass County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Redfield Street east of Batchelor Drive in Milton Township. The investigation revealed that Shawn Bennett, 35, of South Bend, Ind., was westbound on Redfield when he lost control and traveled into the incoming lane, where he collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by Kyle Rohdy, 35, of Dowagiac.

A passenger in Bennett's vehicle, Karen Bennett, 63, of Mishawaka, Ind., was transported by Southwest Michigan Community Ambulance Services to South Bend (Ind.) Memorial Hospital where no condition report was available Sunday.

Neither driver was hurt.

All three occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

Deputies said neither alcohol nor drugs are considered factors in the accident.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department was assisted at the scene by the SMCAS ambulance and the Niles Township Fire Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff's Department.

