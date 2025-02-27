Woman dies after hitting telephone pole in St. Joseph Township

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman has died after hitting a telephone pole in St. Joseph Township Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Niles Road before 9:15 a.m., according to the St. Joseph Township Police Department (SJTPD).

We’re told witnesses described seeing the car heading north when it swerved to the left and jumped over the curb. Then it hit a telephone pole, requiring the 35-year-old victim to be removed from the car.

Alcohol and speed are not suspect contributors to the crash, which remains under investigation.

SJTPD credits the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Joseph Township Fire Department, WMED and Medic One Ambulance for their assistance.

