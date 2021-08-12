Woman in serious condition after car hits her and horse in Van Buren Co.

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a car hit her while she was fixing her horse’s saddle on the side of a road.

Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday to the 66000 block of CR 376 in Bangor Township, a news release said.

The woman, a 49-year-old Bangor Township woman, was taken to Bronson Hospital for her injuries.

Deputies investigating learned that the woman and another individual were rising horses on the side of the road when one of them had an issue with saddle equipment.

The woman got off the horse to attend to the saddle and she and the horse were hit by a westbound 2020 Subaru.

The horse was also injured, but with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Law enforcement is withholding all names of the people involved while deputies continue to investigate.