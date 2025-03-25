Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Woman in custody after shots fired, man found dead in Hartford

Van Buren Sheriff's Office cruiser 01112025
Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
Van Buren Sheriff's Office cruiser 01112025
Posted

HARTFORD, Mich. — A woman was arrested after a man from the Hartford area died overnight into Monday.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Elmwood and Mary streets at about 1:15 a.m., the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) confirms with FOX 17.

We’re told a 42-year-old man was found unresponsive. He succumbed to his injuries after first responders tried to revive him.

VBCSO says a 41-year-old woman was apprehended.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-657-3101.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward