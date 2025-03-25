Woman in custody after shots fired, man found dead in Hartford

HARTFORD, Mich. — A woman was arrested after a man from the Hartford area died overnight into Monday.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Elmwood and Mary streets at about 1:15 a.m., the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) confirms with FOX 17.

We’re told a 42-year-old man was found unresponsive. He succumbed to his injuries after first responders tried to revive him.

VBCSO says a 41-year-old woman was apprehended.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators at 269-657-3101.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube