Woman faces charges after threats made toward Paw Paw Public Schools

PAW PAW, Mich. — A woman faces charges after threats were made toward Paw Paw Public Schools.

Lisa Nam was charged Thursday with false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime, according to the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Paw Paw Police Department started investigating Tuesday after the district reported receiving potential threats against the schools.

Officers found and interviewed Nam later that afternoon.

If convicted, she faces up to 20 years behind bars.

