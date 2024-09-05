Woman arraigned for allegedly threatening driver at South Haven drive-thru

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The woman accused of brandishing a gun at a South Haven drive-thru Tuesday has been arraigned.

The incident led to a 10-minute lockdown at South Haven High School, according to the South Haven Police Department (SHPD).

We’re told the 24-year-old was still in line when officers showed up. They found a 9 mm handgun underneath her seat when they arrested her.

SHPD says the incident began as an argument over “line cutting.” The victim and suspect did not know each other.

Additionally, investigators say a young child was in the car at the time. The child has since been returned to family.

The suspect, identified as Alexis White, was arraigned Wednesday on carrying a concealed weapon, felonious assault and having a weapon in a gun-free school zone, police say. She was placed on a $15,000 cash/surety bond.

