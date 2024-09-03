Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Woman awaiting arraignment after drive-thru dispute locks down nearby school

South Haven Police unit file photo
File photo of South Haven PD
South Haven Police unit file photo
Posted
and last updated

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — According to the South Haven Police Department, the high school in town was locked down briefly Tuesday as they handled a drive-thru dispute.

During the verbal altercation, a woman allegedly brandished a gun at another motorist, say police.

When they arrived, they found the 24-year-old in question still in line, along with a 9mm handgun under her seat.

She was arrested for felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

South Haven High School was put on a 10-minute external lock-down during the incident.

As arraignment has not happened in this case, no suspect name has been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB Promo Sidebar

Give A Book