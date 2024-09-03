Woman awaiting arraignment after drive-thru dispute locks down nearby school

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — According to the South Haven Police Department, the high school in town was locked down briefly Tuesday as they handled a drive-thru dispute.

During the verbal altercation, a woman allegedly brandished a gun at another motorist, say police.

When they arrived, they found the 24-year-old in question still in line, along with a 9mm handgun under her seat.

She was arrested for felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

South Haven High School was put on a 10-minute external lock-down during the incident.

As arraignment has not happened in this case, no suspect name has been released.