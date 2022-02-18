Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

'Winning this prize is life-changing': Paw Paw man wins $282,589 lotto prize

items.[0].image.alt
Michigan Lottery
david flory lotto winner.jpg
Posted at 1:14 PM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 13:14:35-05

LANSING, Mich. — A Van Buren County man just won a “life-changing” Fantasy 5 jackpot prize from the Michigan Lottery.

David Flory won $282,589 after matching the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Feb. 13 drawing. Flory bought the winning ticket online.

“I logged in to my Lottery account and saw I had a couple dollars in there, so I decided to purchase a few Fantasy 5 tickets. The day after the drawing, I noticed I had gotten a few emails from the Lottery, but I didn’t think anything of it,” the Paw Paw man said. “When I got home that night and logged in to my account, I saw a notification for a pending prize. When I saw how much the prize was for, I jumped up and yelled: ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!’ It was such a surprise.”

With his winnings, the 57-year-old says he plans to pay off his mortgage and save the rest.

“Winning this prize is life-changing. It’s a great feeling knowing I can pay off all my bills and not have to worry about them anymore,” said Flory.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News