'Winning this prize is life-changing': Paw Paw man wins $282,589 lotto prize

LANSING, Mich. — A Van Buren County man just won a “life-changing” Fantasy 5 jackpot prize from the Michigan Lottery.

David Flory won $282,589 after matching the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Feb. 13 drawing. Flory bought the winning ticket online.

“I logged in to my Lottery account and saw I had a couple dollars in there, so I decided to purchase a few Fantasy 5 tickets. The day after the drawing, I noticed I had gotten a few emails from the Lottery, but I didn’t think anything of it,” the Paw Paw man said. “When I got home that night and logged in to my account, I saw a notification for a pending prize. When I saw how much the prize was for, I jumped up and yelled: ‘You’ve got to be kidding me!’ It was such a surprise.”

With his winnings, the 57-year-old says he plans to pay off his mortgage and save the rest.

“Winning this prize is life-changing. It’s a great feeling knowing I can pay off all my bills and not have to worry about them anymore,” said Flory.