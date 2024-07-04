What does Independence Day mean to you? South Haven beachgoers weigh in

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A day off, but a day not forgotten. South Haven beachgoers shared with FOX 17 what Independence Day means to them.

"It's a time to reflect and appreciate what you can do in this country," Kelli Becker said.

Family, friendship and celebration — the Fourth of July has many different definitions for different people.

"It's a blessing to be able to have freedom of speech and the right to vote, and I think it's important that we celebrate and also celebrate for, like, our troops," Kaelyn Franks added.

Walking along the beach, there were several people dressed in patriotic colors. Pride for our country could be seen and heard.

"It's bittersweet, because it's sad. [Troops] can't be [with] their families and celebrate today, but I'm very thankful that they're fighting for us and keep our freedoms in the USA," Janet McGee told FOX 17.

The holiday brought people from all over and it didn't take long to learn they all have one thing in common: everyone knew someone who fought for this country.

"When you have someone that serves, you understand the cost and the price that was paid. Super grateful today," said Heather Ulrich.

