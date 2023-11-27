Wahmoff Farms Nursery kicks off holiday season with Trees for Troops

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — On Monday, Wahmoff Farms Nursery kicked off the holiday season with its annual Trees for Troops event.

Dressed in their warmest winter gear, veteran volunteers helped load more than 300 trees into two FedEx trucks. Trekking through the snow, the veterans had one mission: to deliver Christmas spirit to troops.

"A lot of veterans might not have a place for Christmas or different festivities that we get to have as a luxury in the United States. So getting a little bit of Christmas spirit from back home, I guess, is always a good motivator," said Michael Ryan, a veteran in the Marine Corps Reserve.

He told FOX 17 that this was his first year helping out. "I think it's really cool that veterans are showing their support for each other, and keeping that camaraderie going along for future generations of veterans."

Although he never served overseas, he knows how lonely it gets and says gifts like this are appreciated.

"It's just always nice to know that you have support from your family and friends and other veterans back home. Sometimes you start to feel alone, and you start to feel kind of sad," he said.

Michael and several veterans loaded 200 trees into a truck going to a Texas military base and 150 on another heading to Missouri and Illinois.

Wahmoff Farms has been hosting this event since 2006. Executive Assistant Betsy Wahmoff-Perales says it's a great way for veterans to know they're not forgotten.

"I want them to know I want them to just know peace and love and gratitude from all of us," she told FOX 17.

The trees are on their way to three bases, so they will be enjoyed by families within the next few days.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube