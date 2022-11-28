Wahmhoff Farms Nursery holds Trees for Troops event

GOBLES, Mich. — Wahmhoff Farms Nursery held its Trees for Troops loading event on Monday. The trees loaded at the event will be sent to Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

The event began at 10 a.m. at the farm, which is located at 22330 M 40 Hwy in Gobles.

According to Wahmhoff Farms Nursery, it usually takes less than 30 minutes to load all the Christmas trees.

The group of volunteers included veterans and active military.

"An amazing comradery, you know, seeing all these guys, you know, young and old, show up to, you know, help our active duty service members is simple amazing," said Marine Corps veteran Josh Gunneson.

After the loading, guests were treated to complimentary donuts and warm apple cider.

Most of the trees donated to Trees for Troops are from local Michigan Christmas tree growers. There were also some trees donated from individuals in the community.

"This sends a big message, you know. It's just a Christmas tree to some people, but, you know, getting something like this through the holidays, it means a lot," said Gunneson.

