Wahmhoff Farms hosts 15th annual 'Trees for Troops'

GOBLES, Mich. — Holiday spirit is headed from West Michigan to the homes of military families.

Christmas trees part of the "Trees for Troops" program have begun their journey.

On Monday, trees were loaded into Fedex trailers to be taken to two military bases, in Illinois and Missouri, for families to celebrate the Christmas season.

"When you get those trees, you know, just for a second you know, it reminds you of why you do things and why you’re fighting and why you’re going out there and serving your country," said United States Army Retired Lieutenant Colonel David Krzycki.

GOOD MORNING!🌲We’re *LIVE* at Wahmhoff Farms in #Gobles ahead of their annual Trees for Troops loading event.



In partnership with other growers and consumers, around 330 trees will be donated from Wahmhoff Farms to two military bases. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/UflJnb4HcF — Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) November 29, 2021

This marks the 15th year Wahmhoff Farms has been participating where around 330-350 are being donated to military bases.

Ret. Lt. Col. David Krzycki was once on the receiving end when he served.

The holidays are always the hardest time when you are deployed away from your family because you want to be there. This just reminds you that people are thinking about you and a community cares about you," said Krzycki.

This year, the trees are going to Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois and Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.

"They give for us. They sacrifice for us. This is our chance to give back a little bit to them, so we love doing it," said Wahmhoff Famrs Executive Assistant Betsy Wahmhoff-Perales.

Wahmhoff Farms said they're working in partnership with other local tree growers as well as consumers. Plus, they have volunteers who donate their time to help load.

"We are here in Gobles. We have people come from South Haven or Richland and other places. We have had some come from more than 60 miles away just to come help. It is under an hour and some of them drive more than an hour just to help us load the trees in support of the military, so it’s a really great community thing. I love all of the volunteers that come out and help us," said Whamhoff-Perales.

"I think when you know people care about you, like all of thee great people volunteering their own time, I think this is a great way to let people in the service know that you care about them, that they are important and what they are doing is important for the country," said Krzycki.

In addition to the volunteers who donated their time, Wahmhoff Farms said Fedex also donates miles to deliver the trees to military bases.

Two other "Trees for Troops" events will also be happening in Michigan in Lansing and Cadillac.