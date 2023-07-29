VIDEO: South Haven PD looking for driver after 11 puppies dumped behind church

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven Police Department is investigating an animal cruelty complaint after someone abandoned 11 puppies behind a church.

According to a Facebook post by Al-Van Humane Society, police called the shelter Tuesday morning about a crate of puppies that someone left next door.

The humane society says an employee from Rover’s Retreat also responded, so police released six of the puppies to the business— Al-Van took the remaining five.

Legally, the shelter is required to hold all found and abandoned strays for five business days. The stray hold is up on Monday, July 31.

South Haven PD released security video of the puppies being dumped, which shows one of them falling out of the crate and onto the pavement.

WATCH:

Credit: South Haven Police Department

Al-Van says the puppies were dirty and full of fleas but have since been bathed and are eating well. Additionally, the shelter started giving the puppies vaccines and wormer.

The puppies will go to foster homes until they are old enough to be spayed or neutered— They will not be put up for adoption until they’re spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped.

Click here to fill out a fostering application, and here if you’d like to donate to the humane society.

Now, police are asking community members to come forward if you recognize the person or the Chevy Silverado pickup truck in the video.

To send a tip, you can either message the South Haven Police Department on Facebook or call Officer VanBrussell at 269-637-5151.

