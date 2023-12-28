Van Buren County Sheriff's Office looking for missing Bangor Township man

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in finding a missing elderly man from Bangor Township. He is 80-year-old Robert Gale.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office, Gale left his residence on Wednesday at about 9 a.m.

Gale is described as a white male, about 5’8’’ tall, and weighs 165 lbs. He has blue eyes, is mostly bald, and wears glasses. Although his clothing description from Wednesday is unknown, he regularly wears a red and black checkered jacket or an olive-green winter coat with a light green-colored baseball cap.

Gale would have been driving a 2006 red Ford Ranger. The vehicle is described as a single-cab truck with no bed cover, and some rust around the wheel wells. It has a Michigan license plate that says “0PYM02.”

Gale has dementia and other medical conditions that require daily medication.

Anyone with information on Gale is asked to contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

