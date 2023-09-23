Van Buren County Sheriff's Office asking for help in identifying two suspects following grocery store break-in

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects that got away with thousands of dollars of merchandise after breaking into a grocery store.

Deputies said the break-in happened at Glendale Grocery in Waverly Township at M-43 and County Road 665 at 3:15 a.m on Friday.

The two reportedly stole approximately $4,000 worth of merchandise before fleeing the scene.

Deputies are asking anyone who may recognize the individuals or their clothing reach out the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office at (269) 657-2006 with information.