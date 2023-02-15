Van Buren County Sheriff discovers decomposing animals at Columbia Township home

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office was serving a search warrant with the Department of Homeland Security when they came across farm animals with no food or water and others decomposing inside pens.

"45 was a tally that we were able to seize. But there were unfortunately, I think three dead goats that were on scene, and I believe 10 chickens," said Sgt. Richard Rennhack. Rennhack also told FOX 17 that there were also domesticated animals on the scene.

According to Rennhack, when they discovered the animals, no one was home.

"I know that the house was unoccupied, but it seemed to be like a family structure. And no one else was on scene. So it's not sure how long they actually have been unattended for," he said.

The owner of the house is currently incarcerated on other charges. However, Rennhack says they are unsure if the animals were neglected before or after the arrest.

The situation is under investigation and the animals are safe and being cared for.

